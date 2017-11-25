Mike Walker

Barbra Streisand’s Deathbed Love Song

How the diva learned of her secret celebrity admirer!

Mike Walker Reports… Here’s an untold love story to make you melt — and the reason that Barbra Streisand duets with a showbiz legend on the soundtrack for her Netflix concert film “The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!”

In an incredible secret deathbed declaration of undying love, famed British songwriter Anthony Newley — who penned mega-hits such as “What Kind of Fool Am I?” and “Candy Man” — quietly contacted Barbra just before his death in 1999.

The singer/actor/theater star wanted to confess that he had always secretly loved her!

Anthony also revealed that his original love song“Too Much Woman” — which he recorded in 1992 — was really his tribute to the dynamic diva!

It wasn’t until years later that Newley’s artist son Sacha  visited Streisand — along with his famous mom, Joan Collins, who confirmed her ex-hubby’s undying love for La Streisand.

Thrilled, Barbra gushed to an insider: “I’m so touched Tony wrote that beautiful song just for me!”

Barbra later honored Anthony by using his old vocals to record of a new duet of “Who Can I Turn To (When Nobody Needs Me)” from his Broadway hit “The Roar of the Greasepaint — The Smell of the Crowd,” which she recorded for 2016’s “Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway.”

And now that duet is a big part of the stage show captured in “The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!”

