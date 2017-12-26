Alex Rodriguez Planning Second Career As A Pop Star

Rob Shuter reports…. Retired New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez has taken inspiration from his musical ladylove, J.Lo — because he’s recording an album!

“Alex has been hitting Jennifer Lopez’s at-home recording studio and is having so much fun he’s putting together a CD,” a confidant spilled to The National ENQUIRER.

“It is not something that will be released or sold — it is more a thing he is doing to give out to friends and family.

“He is having the best time dating Jennifer and has been teaching her to throw a ball,” the source continued.

“So it only makes sense she’s teaching him how to sing.” And dance, too!