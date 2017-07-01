Donald Trump: White House Staffers’ Salaries Released

The annual salaries of all White House personnel serving in the Trump Administration has been made public!

The 16-page document includes 400 staffers, along with 18 “detailees,” — people pulled from outside agencies to temporarily serve in the White House.

President Donald Trump donated his first quarterly salary to the National Park Service and will continue donating his pay to other worthy causes throughout the length of his term.

Staffers with the top pay of $179,000 include Stephen Bannon, the controversial chief strategist and senior counselor — along with senior counselor Kellyanne Conway and former reality star Omarosa Manigault, who’s the director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison.

Dick Morris: How The FBI Set Up Donald Trump

The 19 other staffers getting top pay include Stephen Miller, senior advisor for policy; Reince Priebus, Trump’s chief of staff and Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders brings in $165,000. Melania Trump’s director of communications, Stephanie Grisham, has a salary of $115,000.

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner aren’t accepting a salary for their work in the White House.