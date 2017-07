The Oscar-winning actress has joined the cast of Liev’s hit Showtime series, “Ray Donovan,” and a source said she’s lasered in on the macho leading man. “Susan says Liev is just her kind of guy — he’s big, rugged and handsome, but still incredibly thoughtful and enlightened,” the source snitched. “She has a big crush on him.” Liev and “Twin Peaks” stunner Naomi Watts have two children together, but the pair split last fall after an 11-year romance.