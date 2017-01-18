1 of 5

Getty/Files Getty/Files Donald Trump, who says that even the Center for Disease Control determined that he was poisoned! He's now gone public with his story of feeling stricken with a “routine stomach virus” in Dec. 2016 — before suddenly becoming exceedingly ill.” Roger Stone — the D.C. insider who's exposed some of Washington's deepest secrets — was targeted for assassination! That's the shocking claim by the popular author and consultant to, who says that even the Center for Disease Control determined that he was poisoned! He's now gone public with his story of feeling stricken with a “routine stomach virus” in Dec. 2016 — before suddenly becoming exceedingly ill.”

Getty Images Getty Images “I ultimately went to the doctors at Mt. Sinai hospital in Miami Beach, my own personal physician," Stone told radio host Alex Jones. “They conducted extensive blood tests. Those blood tests were passed on to CDC. The general consensus is that I was poisoned...with, they now say, a substance that may have been polonium, or had the characteristics of polonium” — the same radioactive isotope used to murder Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko!

Getty Images Getty Images Stone suggested that "deep state" agents with the CIA might be responsible for the assassination attempt. “Perhaps the fact that I’m effective on behalf of my beliefs has something to do with it,” he said.