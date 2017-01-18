1 of 5
Getty/Files
Getty/Files
Roger Stone — the D.C. insider who's exposed some of Washington's deepest secrets — was targeted for assassination! That's the shocking claim by the popular author and consultant to Donald Trump, who says that even the Center for Disease Control determined that he was poisoned! He's now gone public with his story of feeling stricken with a “routine stomach virus” in Dec. 2016 — before suddenly becoming exceedingly ill.”
Getty Images
Getty Images
“I ultimately went to the doctors at Mt. Sinai hospital in Miami Beach, my own personal physician," Stone told radio host Alex Jones. “They conducted extensive blood tests. Those blood tests were passed on to CDC. The general consensus is that I was poisoned...with, they now say, a substance that may have been polonium, or had the characteristics of polonium” — the same radioactive isotope used to murder Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko!
Getty Images
Getty Images
In addition to working as a campaign consultant, Stone has also worked as an investigative reporter exposing Bill Clinton's extensive history of sexual assault, along with fraudulent claims trying to link President-elect Trump to Clinton's longtime pedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein. He also talked to White House staffers who claimed Hillary Clinton had physically abused her philandering husband.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Stone suggested that "deep state" agents with the CIA might be responsible for the assassination attempt. “Perhaps the fact that I’m effective on behalf of my beliefs has something to do with it,” he said.
Getty Images
Getty Images
The best-selling author recently exposed how a fabricated Russian dossier making bizarre claims about Donald Trump was “a clearly fabricated document.” In a troubling twist, the D.C. insider's health woes occurred just when he would have began promoting his new book, "The Making of the President 2016 — How Donald Trump Orchestrated a Revolution."
X
Share this: