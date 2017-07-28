Princess Diana: Secrets Of Her Dying Hours

The inside story follows — with TLC airing "Princess Diana: Tragedy or Treason" — a 3-hour telecast exploring Diana's life, legacy and the conspiracy theories surrounding her death — on Monday, July 31 at 8 p.m. ET. Princess Diana lived for hours after the horrific car crash in a Paris tunnel on the night of August 31, 1997 — with tragic twists on the operating table! Photo credit: BACKGRID/Getty

"They suddenly realized this woman lying in the back seat of the car, her face and blonde hair covered in blood, was Princess Diana. Everyone just freaked out," the insider revealed — adding that the troubled royal was clinically dead soon after the ambulance crew arrived! Photo credit: BACKGRID

The frantic crew was able to revive Diana as she was rushed to Salpetriere — breathing life back into her by massaging her heart and applying CPR. "At first she didn't look as badly injured as she really was," said one source. "Her eyes were open and her face was unscathed...but there was no recognition in her eyes. They looked dead." Photo credit: BACKGRID

"Later," added the hospital source, "doctors discovered she had suffered massive internal injuries. She was actually choking to death on her own blood." It was 12:35 am in Paris on Aug. 31 when the ambulances were called to the scene in a highway tunnel across from the Eiffel Tower. Police arrived within four minutes, but the first ambulances didn't appear until 11 minutes later. Photo credit: Getty Images

By that time, both Dodi and driver Henri Paul — later found to have a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit — were dead, with their bodies soaked in blood and fine powder from the exploded airbags. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Diana was in the rear passenger seat with her arm draped around Dodi to her left. British-born bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones was in the front seat with serious injuries to his brain, heart and face. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The paramedics helped firemen cut Di out of the wreckage — with the painstaking process taking a full hour. A medical technician crawled into the wreckage to begin monitoring Diana's vital signs, and was relieved to find they were stable. Initially they thought Di had escaped with just a broken arm. some cuts and bruises and a concussion. Photo credit: BACKGRID

"Physically, she appeared not to be that gravely injured," one would later reveal. But Diana had lost so much blood by the time they pried her free that she actually "died" at the scene. Paramedics performed external heart massage and CPR to revive her as they carried her to the waiting ambulance. Photo credit: Getty Images

Dr. Bruno Riou, who was head of the intensive care unit, and cardiac surgeon Dr. Alain Pavil were waiting for Diana's arrival along with a crack team of 20 other doctors and nurses. For the next two hours, surgeons literally held her life in their hands as they performed emergency treatments — including a massive blood transfusion of 20 pints! Photo credit: Getty Images

"The doctors had to perform a tracheotomy where they cut open her neck and inserted a small open-ended tube which they hoped would help her breathe," said the insider. "She never did." Dr. Riou then began externally massaging her heart in a bid to get it beating. Photo credit: BACKGRID

When that didn't work, he decided to try to jumpstart the heart back to life with cardio-electric shock. But then Diana suffered a severe heart attack on the operating table — and doctors knew they would have to open her chest! Photo credit: BACKGRID

The determined medic gently grabbed Diana's heart, giving it a slight squeeze in a bid to force blood through Di's body. He would repeat that delicate motion 60 times a minute for almost two hours to maintain blood flow to the brain. Photo credit: Getty Images

At the same time, the rest of the team used staples to close the tear in Diana's left pulmonary vein. The work took less than 15 minutes — but even as they closed the hole and stemmed the bleeding, Diana's heart wouldn't respond to Dr. Riou's increasingly desperate efforts. Photo credit: BACKGRID