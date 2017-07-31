Camilla’s Sex Secrets — How She Stole Prince Charles Away

A palace insider revealed how Camilla seduced Charles away from Diana — finally revealing the couple's sex secrets when it became apparent the two would finally be married in 2005. "I may not be the most beautiful woman in the world or have the best figure," Camilla admitted to her friend, "but I know how to drive Charles wild in bed...We have an understanding of each other's needs that we've perfected over 32 years." Photo credit: Getty Images

Diana, meanwhile, was reportedly a disappointment to Charles. Caroline Graham reported in her Camilla biography "Her True Story" that a friend of Charles had told her: "Diana may have had this image of a sex goddess, but she was as cold as a fish in the bedroom with Charles" — adding that Charles once said: "I wanted a wife, but I've married a bloody schoolgirl!" Photo credit: Getty Images

After talking to royal watchers and palace insiders, The National ENQUIRER learned even more about the bedroom magic that Camilla used to make Charles her sizzling soul mate. "We like to dress up in wigs and dark places and meet in public places pretending we're strangers," Camilla reportedly told another pal. "That really turns Charles on!" Photo credit: Getty Images

Even shortly before their wedding, Camilla was allegedly still boasting of the couple's intimate bond — although her prince's busy schedule kept them from coupling every day: "We make up for lost time by making love twice, even three times. He's insatiable!" But that passion couldn't bring the two together before breaking Diana's heart! Photo credit: Getty Images

Charles couldn't commit to a relationship when he met Camilla in his 20s — and she later tied the knot with Andrew Parker Bowles in July 1973. But their passion never faltered, and Diana was soon left alone after their royal wedding in 1981. "Charles went to Camilla's home nearly every Sunday night for sex between 1989 and 1994," claimed a source, "while she was still married to Andrew." Photo credit: Getty Images

"The servants called Charles 'The Prince of Darkness,'" the insider added, "because he rarely showed up in the daytime." Camilla also penned love letters to Charles — with author Andrew Morton reporting that Diana flew into a rage after discovering some of the steamy missives! Photo credit: Getty Images

"My heart and body ache for you," read one letter, according to Morton. "I yearn to be with you day and night, to hug, comfort and love you, my most precious darling. I am yours forever." And their unbridled steamy talk was even responsible for a proper royal scandal! Photo credit: Getty Images

Camilla's boasting is backed up by the "Camillagate Tapes" of 1992, when an embarrassed Charles was caught on tape telling Camilla: "I want to feel my way along you, all over you, up and down and in and out...I need you several times a week." His illicit lover responded just as lustfully: ""So do I...I need you...all the time." Photo credit: Getty Images