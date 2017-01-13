1 of 5
Paula Deen's cooking empire is caught in a pedophile scandal — as her pervy brother-in-law is charged with drugging and molesting school kids! RadarOnline.com unearthed the disturbing lawsuit that details sordid charges made against Henry B. Groover III, a Dominican priest who's also the brother of her husband Michael Groover. The "sexual predator" is accused of using “illicit substances” like “LSD, alcohol, MDMA, cocaine” to seduce minors into “illegal, lewd and explicit sexual acts!”
The lawsuit was filed in Savannah, Ga., by Ancil Harvey Gordon III, who claims that “from the years 1983 to present … [Groover] lured and otherwise enticed [his victim] into the illegal sexual acts.” In another disturbing twist, Gordon's lawsuit says that he's gone to court because Groover is potentially stalking Gordon's own children!
The suit alleges that Groover “has now moved his residence to a location” near the home where Gordon lives with his wife and children, which “allows the defendant to continuously observe the plaintiff’s family.”
The court papers add that Groover — reportedly arrested for “exposing himself” to a cop in Savannah on November 23, 2003 — was “well known to some in the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan area as a pedophile and sexual predator.”
The disturbing lawsuit is the latest nightmare for Paula — whose own marriage has stayed troubled just as her own health is endangered. Gordon's lawsuit was filed just days away from Paula turning 70 years old on Jan. 19. The celebrity chef also keeps puffing on cigarettes, as an insider said: “She's constantly worrying about how her personal problems have kept her from rebuilding her cooking empire!”
