Getty/Radar Getty/Radar Paula Deen's cooking empire is caught in a pedophile scandal — as her pervy brother-in-law is charged with drugging and molesting school kids! RadarOnline.com unearthed the disturbing lawsuit that details sordid charges made against Henry B. Groover III, a Dominican priest who's also the brother of her husband Michael Groover. The "sexual predator" is accused of using “illicit substances” like “LSD, alcohol, MDMA, cocaine” to seduce minors into “illegal, lewd and explicit sexual acts!”

Getty Images Getty Images The lawsuit was filed in Savannah, Ga., by Ancil Harvey Gordon III, who claims that “from the years 1983 to present … [Groover] lured and otherwise enticed [his victim] into the illegal sexual acts.” In another disturbing twist, Gordon's lawsuit says that he's gone to court because Groover is potentially stalking Gordon's own children!

Getty Images Getty Images The suit alleges that Groover “has now moved his residence to a location” near the home where Gordon lives with his wife and children, which “allows the defendant to continuously observe the plaintiff’s family.”