Trump Advisor Sex Scandal — Paul Manafort’s Sick Affair

Paul Manafort had his offices raided by FBI agents probing Russian intervention in the 2016 presidential race, the career lobbyist has been rocked by a sleazy sex scandal in which he was caught cheating on his wife — with a hottie younger than his own daughters! Just as President Donald Trump 's former campaign chairmanhad his offices raided by FBI agents probing Russian intervention in the 2016 presidential race, the career lobbyist has been rocked by a sleazy sex scandal in which he was caught cheating on his wife — with a hottie younger than his own daughters! Photo credit: Getty Images

Manafort, 68, as a tawdry adulterer — who wore his wedding ring while romping with his 33-year-old mistress in the bedroom he shares with his wife! That’s the shocking revelation of The National ENQUIRER investigation that exposed, 68, as a tawdry adulterer — who wore his wedding ring while romping with his 33-year-old mistress in the bedroom he shares with his wife! Photo credit: Getty Images

Kathleen (right), 64, the cheating cad splashed out $18,000 on therapy to avoid airing his dirty laundry in a public divorce, sources said. “President Trump has been focused on Desperate to save his 39-year marriage to(right), 64, the cheating cad splashed out $18,000 on therapy to avoid airing his dirty laundry in a public divorce, sources said. “President Trump has been focused on draining the swamp in Washington, D.C. ,” a White House insider said. “Meanwhile, one of his trusted advisers was bedding another woman behind his wife’s back, betraying her and his country!”

The seedy affair began in early 2014, and smutty details surfaced when text messages from Paul’s daughter were hacked and leaked on the “dark web” — an untraceable part of the internet. In text messages seen by The ENQUIRER, Andrea Manafort ranted: “He’s been taking THIS W--RE on trips instead of my mom"

Andrea, 32, also sent angry texts to sister Jessica (right), a 35-year-old filmmaker, and other messages detailed how Paul brazenly took his squeeze to the same spots he frequented with Kathleen!

“He has taken her on his playlist of places,” Andrea raged. “As in like the restaurant he celebrates my mom’s bday every year w(sic) her. The place they went on their honeymoon too. All their restaurants they go to when they go to Paris for decades.”

According to another source: “The worst part was Paul would sleep with her in the master bedroom of the family home! He would leave his wedding ring on, too!” During the affair, the dirty dog splashed out a fortune on his honey — whose identity is being withheld for privacy reasons — organizing private jets, multiple trips overseas and paying for a Manhattan love nest.

The couple also snuck off to Europe twice in 2014, and he rented his sweetie a summer house less than a mile from his family home in the Hamptons. Paul — a key man in the government’s probe of Russian interference in the presidential election — even pulled strings to get her a job.