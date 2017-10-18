Pervert Coaches Working With U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Team

A shameful sexual abuse scandal tarnished the shiny gold medal won in Rio by the amazing U.S. women’s gymnastics team — with USA Gymnastics bigwigs caught ignoring shocking charges of sexual abuse against at least 50 coaches! Photo credit: Getty/Files

Lisa Ganser finally contacted the FBI about her daughter’s abusive coach, seven years after she says the USAG first learned he was a preying on little girls. “USA Gymnastics had enough information… to have done something about this,” she charged — adding that a gym owner had warned USAG officials that her daughter's coach Willie McCabe “should be locked in a cage before someone is raped.” Photo credit: Getty/Files

The group allegedly never contacted police about the troubling charges, say reports — and McCabe was busted seven years later when Lisa found sickening emails he’d sent her 11-year-old daughter. He was charged with molesting girls, making secret videos of them and putting their naked pics on the internet. McCabe pleaded guilty and is serving 30 years. Photo credit: Getty Images

The group was also allegedly told 2010 “Coach of the Year” Marvin Sharp touched a minor, but didn’t inform cops for four years. He was finally arrested after being accused of touching a 12-year-old gymnast’s genitals, trimming her pubic hair and snapping pervy photos of her. Sharp committed suicide in jail. Photo credit: Files/Getty

USAG reportedly had a “thick file” on coach Mark Schiefelbein long before a 10-year-old Tennessee girl’s family told police he penetrated her with his fingers and videotaped her private parts. The monster is now serving a 36-year prison sentence! Photo credit: Getty/Files

The sports body was also said to have received multiple complaints about coach James Bell as early as 1998, including claims that he had climbed on top of a girl and pinching a gymnast’s breast. Five years passed before he was finally busted for sexually abusing three young Rhode Island gymnasts! Photo credit: Getty/Files