1 of 5

MEGA/Getty MEGA/Getty "Star Trek" actress Nichelle Nichols looks ready to be beamed up to heaven! The actress who broke racial barriers in the 1960s as Lt. Uhura has been confined to a wheelchair since a stroke robbed her of her mobility on her right side in June 2015. Nichelle — who turned 84 on Dec. 27, 2016 — was then caught by The National ENQUIRER at Los Angeles International Airport in January, with the tragic star appearing drained and listless.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI “She is literally on her last legs,” a source told The ENQUIRER. Nichelle first triggered fears for her health after the feeble actress was seen by The ENQUIRER being wheeled through through the Los Angeles airport in October (as seen here). At the time, her rep insisted that Nichelle only used the mobility aid “because of the long lines at the TSA” and the distance to the gate.

MEGA MEGA After The ENQUIRER found these new photos of Nichelle in January, her rep admitted that her client still uses the chair — but added that the actress “has never felt better in years,” and has her doctor’s clearance to attend "Star Trek" conventions. But the spy was filled with worry: “It’s terrible to see her this way because she was once so vital!”

Leonard Nimoy in 2015 and James Doohan (who played engineer Montgomery "Scotty" Scott) in 2005 have left Nichelle, William Shatner and George Takei as the only surviving original "Star Trek" cast members. Walter Koenig, who joined the show in its second season, is also still alive — with pals fearing that Nichelle could be the next to go! The deaths ofin 2015 and(who played engineer Montgomery "Scotty" Scott) in 2005 have left Nichelle,andas the only surviving original "Star Trek" cast members., who joined the show in its second season, is also still alive — with pals fearing that Nichelle could be the next to go!