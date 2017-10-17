Morgan Freeman: His Lover’s Murder Caught On Camera

Morgan Freeman will have this blood-curdling moment seared into his mind until his dying day — when his young lover was savagely hacked to pieces! Photo credit: Getty Images/Files

Lamar Davenport, a pal of the accused butcher told The ENQUIRER the affair had driven a wedge between the young sweethearts. Both denied the affair, but shortly after 33-year-old E’Dena’s horrific slaying at the gore-soaked hands of boyfriend, a pal of the accused butcher told The ENQUIRER the affair had driven a wedge between the young sweethearts. Photo credit: Files

That tension between Lamar and E’Dena exploded into bloodshed on Aug. 16, 2015, on a New York City street, when he stabbed her 15 times, claiming he was driving out demons that possessed the aspiring actress. It was all caught by surveillance cameras. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

RADAR Online obtained it through a dogged investigation. The secret footage shows E’Dena and Lamar stepping out of a car in upper Manhattan in the midst of a heated argument. The astonishing footage has been kept since then under lock and key — untilobtained it through a dogged investigation. The secret footage shows E’Dena and Lamar stepping out of a car in upper Manhattan in the midst of a heated argument.

After about four minutes, a panic-stricken E’Dena is seen running down the middle of the street with Davenport in hot pursuit. Davenport is seen overtaking the desperate woman and knocking her to the ground before viciously slashing her throat with a knife. Photo credit: Files

Lamar then straddles the terrified woman to gain control of her flailing arms and legs as she frantically fights for her life! Three young men enter the frame as Davenport starts to repeatedly plunge the knife into E’Dena’s torso while screaming a bizarre rant about exorcism. Photo credit: Files

The video also shows E’Dena’s legs helplessly trying to kick Davenport off her until she flips onto her stomach. At that point, he chillingly uses both hands to sink the knife into her back, shouting: “Thank you, God. Thank you, God. I love you, God.” Photo credit: Files

Cops arrested Davenport at the scene, and later charged him with E’Dena’s murder. Sources said the graphic footage will be used as evidence in Davenport’s legal reckoning, which is slowly moving to an official trial date. He reportedly plans to use the insanity defense to avoid hard time in prison. Photo credit: Files

According to the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office, E’Dena died from stab wounds to her heart, lungs and liver. E’Dena is the granddaughter of the “Million Dollar Baby” Oscar winner’s first wife, Jeanette Adair Bradshaw Photo credit: Getty Images

Although Morgan is not related to E’Dena by blood, he agreed to raise her with his second wife, Myrna Colley-Lee. His decades-old affair with E’Dena began when she was a high school student. Photo credit: Getty Images