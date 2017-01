As revealed in The National ENQUIRER , Megyn used her recently-published memoirs to blast FOX News boss Ailes (seen here with his wife Elizabeth Tilson). The legendary newsman finally resigned in 2016 after multiple charges of sexual harassment by other FOX employees — including

“I would be called into Roger’s office," wrote Megyn, "he would shut the door, and over the next hour or two, he would engage in a kind of cat-and-mouse game with me — veering between obviously inappropriate sexually charged comments (e.g., about the ‘very sexy bras’ I must have and how he’d like to see me in them) and legitimate professional advice.”

Megyn even revealed how Ailes attacked her one night: “Roger called me up to New York and we had a shocking exchange. I was nervous about going into his office, concerned he might start in again. Sure enough he did. And then he crossed a new line — trying to grab me repeatedly and kiss me on the lips.”