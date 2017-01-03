1 of 6
Megyn Kelly is leaving FOX News after 12 years for a new role with the NBC network! The network hasn't released a dollar amount, but NBC chairman Andrew Lack reportedly personally stepped in to offer Megyn a huge deal that lets her anchor her own show while doubling as a Sunday night news anchor and a resident pundit! Insiders say that Megyn's big move is being cheered by jealous Bill O'Reilly — and comes just months after Megyn blasted FOX News' boss Roger Ailes for sexual harassment!
As revealed in The National ENQUIRER, Megyn used her recently-published memoirs to blast FOX News boss Ailes (seen here with his wife Elizabeth Tilson). The legendary newsman finally resigned in 2016 after multiple charges of sexual harassment by other FOX employees — including Gretchen Carlson!
“I would be called into Roger’s office," wrote Megyn, "he would shut the door, and over the next hour or two, he would engage in a kind of cat-and-mouse game with me — veering between obviously inappropriate sexually charged comments (e.g., about the ‘very sexy bras’ I must have and how he’d like to see me in them) and legitimate professional advice.”
Megyn even revealed how Ailes attacked her one night: “Roger called me up to New York and we had a shocking exchange. I was nervous about going into his office, concerned he might start in again. Sure enough he did. And then he crossed a new line — trying to grab me repeatedly and kiss me on the lips.”
But that kiss-and-telling didn't go well with her FOX rival Bill O'Reilly! Network insiders told The ENQUIRER that O'Reilly was furious when Megyn went public with her charges against their boss — and considered her book to be a betrayal of Ailes!
O'Reilly is now reportedly celebrating that Megyn — who famously took on candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election coverage — has headed over to the competition! “Bill’s been green- eyed with jealousy over the way Megyn grabbed so much attention with her clashes with Trump during the campaign,” a source told The ENQUIRER.
