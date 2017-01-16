1 of 3
Kris Jenner is ready to try becoming a wife again — after years of being a busy momager! RadarOnline.com has the scoop on the reality star's plan to marry 36-year-old Corey Gamble! “Kris is drawing up the paperwork, which will include an iron-clad prenup for Corey to sign, of course,” an insider told Radar.
Kris, 61, is making the martial move after Corey put his foot down over being shown more respect, say insiders! A source told The National ENQUIRER that things got serious after Kris invited daughter Kourtney and her three kids along on what was supposed to be their romantic September Italian vacation! “Corey is so sick of playing second fiddle to Kris’ kids and grandkids,” a source spilled.
“They’ve had their ups and downs in the past,” a source confirmed to Radar, “but Corey loves the life Kris has given him — and she feels protected and loved by this guy. This is a relationship that works, and they’re anxious to take the next step!”
