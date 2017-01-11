1 of 4
The suspects are singing as cops interrogate the men and women arrested for the brutal robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris! RadarOnline.com has the bombshell exclusive on multiple confessions from the criminal crew hauled in by French police — after three suspects were let loose!
Radar reports that the 14 suspects still in custody include Gary Madar, a chauffeur who's worked with several members of the Kardashian family. He was reportedly one of the men driving Kim around Paris during Fashion Week in Oct. 2016.
As earlier reported by The National ENQUIRER, his older brother Michael — who works for the same company, and is seen here with Kylie Jenner — was among the three suspects released last night.
Radar also reports that two more suspects are thought to have fled to Antwerp — a city that's a major hub of the international diamond trade. The criminals ran off with an estimated $11 million in cash and jewelry after the robbery, and cops believe there's little hope of Kim ever seeing her valuables again.
