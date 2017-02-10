1 of 3
Liza Minnelli is furious that her stepdad Sid Luft — who abused her mom Judy Garland — is now getting to tell his story from beyond the grave! The showbiz scion has already seen Luft's lost memoir making headlines with a shocking report of being molested by Munchkins on the set of "The Wizard of Oz." Now an outraged Liza is making it clear that she "wants nothing to do with the books!"
Luft's lost manuscript — entitled “Judy and I: My Life with Judy Garland” — is already in stores, and Liza is disgusted at the new spotlight on her mom's troubled life. "She is fierce when it comes to her mother's legacy and disgusted that anyone would use her mother, Judy Garland, to make a fast buck," a source told RadarOnline. "She hopes the book comes and goes quickly, and we can all go back to remembering her mother as Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz" — and as a legend!"
Liza has another good reason to be upset, too — since, as revealed by The National ENQUIRER, Sid Luft was a brute of a husband who beat Judy and drove her into the arms of Frank Sinatra! Insiders also report that Liza doesn't have any part of the Sid Luft estate. Any money coming in from Sid's story will be going to stepsister Lorna Luft. Liza's now gone public to declare that she's not to be asked about "Judy & I" — and "she has absolutely no intention of talking about this incident!"
