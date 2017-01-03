1 of 6
Hilary Duff's career has cooled down since her heyday as a teen star — but the former "Lizzie McGuire" still sports some eye-catching curves! Hilary had a lot to celebrate as she saw out 2016 in Hawaii, too. She stars in a hit cable show, and has plenty of men hitting on her at the age of 29!
Hillary's playing a hottie on the TV Land series "Younger," but her marriage to retired NHL star Mike Comrie went cold in 2014. The National ENQUIRER still caught the couple getting closer even as their divorce became final in 2016!
“Ironically, once the divorce was final, it was as if a huge burden had been lifted!” said an insider. “She admits a romance is ready to rekindle, so none of us would be surprised to hear them say they’re giving love another go!”
But that reunion went wayward after Hilary hooked up with celebrity personal trainer Jason Walsh! “Jason was instrumental in helping Hilary lose weight and fix her diet,“ said a source, “and it soon became obvious he was the front-runner for her affections!“ The ENQUIRER caught the two out in NYC during September!
“Hilary has made it clear that she’s ready to get back in a relationship,” the source said — but the star still found time to work in one more celebrity coupling before the end of 2016!
Hillary's vacation in Hawaii follows a hot December in Los Angeles, with The ENQUIRER catching her getting hot and heavy while out on a date with Scott Eastwood — Clint’s look-alike actor son! Now the single mother looks set to have a very social 2017!
