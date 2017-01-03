1 of 6

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Hilary Duff's career has cooled down since her heyday as a teen star — but the former "Lizzie McGuire" still sports some eye-catching curves! Hilary had a lot to celebrate as she saw out 2016 in Hawaii, too. She stars in a hit cable show, and has plenty of men hitting on her at the age of 29!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI “Ironically, once the divorce was final, it was as if a huge burden had been lifted!” said an insider. “She admits a romance is ready to rekindle, so none of us would be surprised to hear them say they’re giving love another go!”

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI But that reunion went wayward after Hilary hooked up with celebrity personal trainer Jason Walsh! “Jason was instrumental in helping Hilary lose weight and fix her diet,“ said a source, “and it soon became obvious he was the front-runner for her affections!“ The ENQUIRER caught the two out in NYC during September!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI “Hilary has made it clear that she’s ready to get back in a relationship,” the source said — but the star still found time to work in one more celebrity coupling before the end of 2016!