While accepting the Republican nomination, Trump said: “As your president, I will do everything in my power to protect LGBTQ citizens.” Caitlyn is taking the new President at his word — even though the longtime Republican originally supported Ted Cruz in the presidential primaries.

Getty Images

Getty Images

She also went to social media to declare: "Republicans need help understanding LGBTQ issues, and I'm here to help!" In response, other outspoken gay activists and allies blasted Caitlyn, with statements like "You are the actual worst," "Go away!," and "No one likes you!"