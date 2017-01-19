1 of 6
Caitlyn Jenner is one of the few Hollywood stars willing to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump — and she might be rewarded with a Presidential dance! Richard Johnson of the New York Post reports that Donald is looking at dancing with the transgendered Olympian at an Inaugural Ball.
“The image of Trump dancing with Caitlyn would send a strong message that he supports gay rights and trans rights,” said an insider, even as the former Bruce Jenner gets blasted for attending the event!
As reported by The National ENQUIRER, Caitlyn has become a hated figure in the gay community for attending the Trump ceremony — despite the new President having a historically pro-gay agenda in the Republican Party! The billionaire has donated generously to AIDS charities for decades, and made history in Palm Beach, Fla., when his exclusive club Mar-a-Lago proudly welcomed gay couples as members.
While accepting the Republican nomination, Trump said: “As your president, I will do everything in my power to protect LGBTQ citizens.” Caitlyn is taking the new President at his word — even though the longtime Republican originally supported Ted Cruz in the presidential primaries.
Caitlyn is certainly likely to take up any offer of a dance with Trump. The reality-show star has already taken on the leftist Hollywood blacklist by attending the Republican Convention in 2016, and said early during her transition: "It was easy to come out as trans; it was harder to come out as a Republican!”
She also went to social media to declare: "Republicans need help understanding LGBTQ issues, and I'm here to help!" In response, other outspoken gay activists and allies blasted Caitlyn, with statements like "You are the actual worst," "Go away!," and "No one likes you!"
