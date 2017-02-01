1 of 3
After being haunted by allegations of child abuse during his bruising divorce, Brad Pitt was finally forced into booze and drug rehabilitation! In a bombshell exclusive, the new issue of The National ENQUIRER — on newsstands now — goes behind the scenes to reveal Brad's desperate bid to overcome his debilitating addictions!
Top sources have spoken out to The National ENQUIRER on Brad's brave battle to swear off a shocking list of secret vices that ruined his marriage to Angelina Jolie. Insiders also reveal the crippling financial cost that Brad paid to get sober in Santa Monica, Calif.
“This is the kind of s--t that could kill me!" Brad screamed — as Hollywood insiders recall the on-set meltdown that turned his life around! Get the inside story on the star's tragic struggle, only in the new issue of The National ENQUIRER — on newsstands now!
