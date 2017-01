InStar

But now Brad has plenty of room to store whatever he wants, as he embraces the single life after getting hit hard by her divorce papers in Sept. 2016. Radar's exclusive photos show that Brad is even tossing out the kitchen sink — or, at least, a full fireplace that no longer suits his needs! "He's keeping the antiques, watches and tasteful vintage items Angelina bought for him," said the insider, "but downsizing on a lot of things that has accumulated over time!"