Brad Pitt isn't just back at his family home — he's tossing out Angelina Jolie's stuff and claiming it back as his own! RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the movie star clearing out all of his estranged wife's belongings, as the Hollywood divorce takes a bizarre new twist! "Brad doesn't need all of Angeline'a stuff," an insider tell Radar. "Things like rugs from the Far East, weird ornaments and blankets, and various pieces of furniture which they bought as a couple!"
There's a lot to clear out from the couple's five-compound home in Hollywood, and Angelina won't be sad to leave some of it behind. As earlier reported by The National ENQUIRER, the couple's many problems included Angelina flipping out over Brad's passion for WWII memorabilia — including a $385,000 Nazi motorbike! “Angie is furious at Brad for buying that stupid bike,” a source told The ENQUIRER in 2015.
But now Brad has plenty of room to store whatever he wants, as he embraces the single life after getting hit hard by her divorce papers in Sept. 2016. Radar's exclusive photos show that Brad is even tossing out the kitchen sink — or, at least, a full fireplace that no longer suits his needs! "He's keeping the antiques, watches and tasteful vintage items Angelina bought for him," said the insider, "but downsizing on a lot of things that has accumulated over time!"
