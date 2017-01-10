1 of 6
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have made plenty of headlines in their dirty divorce — but now that's ended with an unexpected truce. The battling couple declared in a statement that they've "signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential." It's a surprisingly civil twist to their brutal divorce battle, with insiders saying that Brad owes it all to his mom taking charge!
As covered by The National ENQUIRER, Angelina has attempted to humiliate Brad by leaking certain details of their divorce and custody battle over their kids. Now insiders say Jane Pitt (seen here with Brad and her husband Bill) had enough of seeing her kid dragged through the mud, and personally reached out to Angelina — begging the movie star "not to use the kids as weapons in the divorce," with Angelina agreeing "for the sake of the children."
This isn't the first time that Brad's mom has come to the couple's rescue, either. The ENQUIRER revealed how Angelina and Jane were once feuding in the early days of their long relationship — including Angelina flipping out when Jane wrote a letter to a newspaper that condemned Barack Obama. Jane's conservative ways also angered Jolie when she insisted on buying her daughter Shiloh frilly clothes.
Shiloh — who once preferred to be called "John" — has been a gender-bending tomboy since the age of 5, with Angelina supporting her child's choice. "Angie was infuriated, telling Brad she feels Jane's interfering completely undermines both their parenting," said a source. But the two later bonded over one of Angelina's many health scares.
Insiders told The ENQUIRER that Angelina credits Jane for convincing her to take the fateful medical test that led to her preventive double mastectomy - after the actress had been shaken by yet another close relative's cancer battle! "Basically, Brad's mom helped save Angie's life," said an insider.
"When Angie told Jane that she was considering having genetic testing, Jane said to do whatever she thought was best for the children's sake," added the pal. "That was all Angie had to hear." Now it seems that similar advice for the sake of the children will also keep Brad's marriage secrets out of the headlines!
