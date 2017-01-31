1 of 8

Getty Images Getty Images Juliet Huddy claimed she was booted from her highly-rated prime-time slot and demoted to a 4:30 a.m. local news show “in retaliation for rebuffing Mr. O’Reilly’s advances.” TV insiders said she wrote a six-page letter threatening to haul the sanctimonious pundit and his bosses into court and air “lurid details” about his behavior when he invited her to lunch in 2011. After the meal, he drove her to his home, where he showed her every room, including his bedroom and collection of presidential memorabilia, the letter said.

Getty Images Getty Images Juliet Huddy claimed she was booted from her highly-rated prime-time slot and demoted to a 4:30 a.m. local news show “in retaliation for rebuffing Mr. O’Reilly’s advances.” TV insiders said she wrote a six-page letter threatening to haul the sanctimonious pundit and his bosses into court and air “lurid details” about his behavior when he invited her to lunch in 2011. After the meal, he drove her to his home, where he showed her every room, including his bedroom and collection of presidential memorabilia, the letter said.

InStar InStar “As Ms. Huddy was saying goodbye to Mr. O’Reilly, he quickly moved in and kissed her on the lips,” it claims. “Ms. Huddy was so taken aback and repulsed she instinctively recoiled and actually fell to the ground. Mr. O’Reilly, looking amused, did not even help Ms. Huddy up.”

InStar InStar “As Ms. Huddy was saying goodbye to Mr. O’Reilly, he quickly moved in and kissed her on the lips,” it claims. “Ms. Huddy was so taken aback and repulsed she instinctively recoiled and actually fell to the ground. Mr. O’Reilly, looking amused, did not even help Ms. Huddy up.”

InStar InStar Tucker Carlson is doubling the numbers of Megyn Kelly at her old time slot. The executives love the idea of hiring new faces that are scandal-free, and Tucker's proving they can bring in the ratings!" In 2004, O’Reilly was sued for sexual harassment by his former producer Andrea Mackris, and settled out of court. “This latest scandal may be the last straw,” a media insider said — with another FOX source adding: "Bill can't even rely on being FOX's biggest draw, now thatis doubling the numbers ofat her old time slot. The executives love the idea of hiring new faces that are scandal-free, and Tucker's proving they can bring in the ratings!"