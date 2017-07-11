Anthony Weiner Still At Huma Abedin’s Side

Strange Bedfellows!

Anthony Weiner is hated as one of America's creepiest politicians — but he still has his wife Huma Abedin at his side!

Weiner and close Hillary Clinton aide Huma were caught by The National ENQUIRER out on a summer day in NYC with their child — just a few weeks after Huma filed for divorce.

The humiliated D.C. wife finally started putting an end to her marriage on May 19, 2017, after her husband was caught courting an underage girl via computer!

But just days after filing for divorce, Weiner had already been spotted in his old condo building with their 5-year-old. Sources told The ENQUIRER at the time to expect to keep seeing Weiner and Huma as a couple.

“Huma is worried about her son,” dished a pal of hers. “That’s her priority, and Anthony plays a very strong role in raising him!”

