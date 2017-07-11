Anthony Weiner Still At Huma Abedin’s Side

But just days after filing for divorce, Weiner had already been spotted in his old condo building with their 5-year-old. Sources told The ENQUIRER at the time to expect to keep seeing Weiner and Huma as a couple.
Photo credit: Mega
5 of 5
“Huma is worried about her son,” dished a pal of hers. “That’s her priority, and Anthony plays a very strong role in raising him!”
But just days after filing for divorce, Weiner had already been spotted in his old condo building with their 5-year-old. Sources told The ENQUIRER at the time to expect to keep seeing Weiner and Huma as a couple.
Photo credit: Mega
“Huma is worried about her son,” dished a pal of hers. “That’s her priority, and Anthony plays a very strong role in raising him!”