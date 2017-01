AKM-GSI

Angelina was caught handing off some sweet treats to her bodyguard while out with the children, but concerned insiders have told The ENQUIRER that the starving star sure isn't feeding herself! With the actress now down to a shocking 76 lbs., sources said: “Angie feels and looks like she’s becoming unhinged. She rages for hours about what a horrible father Brad was — and she spends her days poisoning the kids against him and letting her health go to hell!”