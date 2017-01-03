1 of 5
The National ENQUIRER caught Angelina Jolie enjoying New Year's Day in Crested Butte, Colo. — with no sign of her estranged husband Brad Pitt! The ailing megastar stepped out with her children Shiloh and Knox Leon while her heartbroken husband continued to spend the holidays alone during their brutal divorce battle!
As earlier reported by The ENQUIRER, insiders say that heartless Angelina is already plotting to move her children to London while Brad tries to rebuild his shattered life in L.A., say sources. “She’s turning the screws hard,” said a source.
Angelina already has temporary full custody of the kids, and Brad can only see them with shrink Ian Russ’ approval! Brad was pressured into the custody agreement — which requires him to take random drug and alcohol tests every month — after accusations of Brad terrorizing their son Maddox on a private jet.
Shortly after investigations by the FBI and a California child-welfare agency found no basis for the abuse claims, Angelina released the full terms of their custody agreement in an effort to trash Brad’s image even more, said legal experts.
Angelina was caught handing off some sweet treats to her bodyguard while out with the children, but concerned insiders have told The ENQUIRER that the starving star sure isn't feeding herself! With the actress now down to a shocking 76 lbs., sources said: “Angie feels and looks like she’s becoming unhinged. She rages for hours about what a horrible father Brad was — and she spends her days poisoning the kids against him and letting her health go to hell!”
