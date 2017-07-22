Rob Kardashian Faces ‘Revenge Porn’ Nightmare

Rob Kardashian could be jailed for “revenge porn” after he posted explicit photos of his baby mama Blac Chyna to social media in a sick effort to shame her for allegedly cheating!

The 30-year-old reality star shared an intimate video on Instagram on July 5 of his ex-fiancee — with whom he shares eight-month-old daughter Dream — kissing another man.

“Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person,” he captioned it. “Come spend time with your daughter instead of f—ing me and then this dude right after.”

Blac Chyna Gets Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian

Rob continued his tirade, alleging Chyna is a drug and alcohol addict, that she dumped him after he paid $100,000 for post-baby plastic surgery — as well as posting private nude photos and sordid details of their sex life. “

I never been so disrespected in my life,” he wrote on one naked photo. “I just bought her 250K of jewelry yesterday. This woman is so disrespectful and I don’t care.