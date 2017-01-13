Kim Kardashian’s Toilet Terror

Mike Walker Reports… A “pain in the ass” ain’t no small thing when you’re sporting Kim Kardashian’s booty — so here’s an ass-inine scoop as the reality star returns to the glamorous life!

Kim’s been uptight over Kanye West’s highly publicized remodeling of their luxury Calabasas mansion — and trashing brand-new decorator furniture worth tens of thousand$$$.

But the fit really hit the shan when Wifey plunked her moon-size butt down on a new Kanye acquisition!

Kim Kardashian — Post-Surgery Makeover Bared In GQ!

That would be a Japanese designer toilet with an ultra-slender seat and … “OWWWW!!”

Reported My Crapper Confidante: “Hearing Kim’s blood-curdling howl, Kanye hustled to the upstairs bathroom and found her hopelessly wedged in the throne!

“Furious Kim shrieked ’til Hubby tugged her loose — then screamed that he’d lost all bedroom privileges until further notice!”