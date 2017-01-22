Katie Holmes’ $20,000 Dental Crisis

Katie Holmes‘ teeth are so twisted she needs $20,000 of dental work to get red-carpet ready!

“She grinds her teeth in her sleep, and they’re in bad shape,” an insider spilled.

“Katie’s so self-conscious she often smiles with her mouth closed,” a source confided to The National ENQUIRER. “It’s really bothering her now.”

Adding to her embarrassment, Katie has always been secretly jealous of her ex Tom Cruise, with his megawatt smile — even though he wore braces to get those pearly whites!

Ironically, Katie’s character in 2015’s Ray Donovan wore wire braces as a way to combat migraines — but her real-life headache has become her less-than-perfect grin.

“She wants something to smile about — and she’s willing to break the bank to get it!” added the source.