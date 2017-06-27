Jon Gosselin: Faded Reality Star Turns Hero

Reality TV dad Jon Gosselin is being hailed as a hero for saving a woman from her burning home in Reading, Pa.

A spy reports the much-mocked Jon & Kate Plus 8 star “called 911, but that’s not all. He banged on the door and got the woman out and then went back in to get her two dogs, too!”

“Any one of us would have done the same thing,” said Jon, adding that he’s just “glad everyone was alive and safe.”

‘Bachelor In Paradise’: TV’s Most Toxic Reality Franchise

The sudden heroics represents a rare upturn in the 41-year-old’s downward post-reality TV spiral. Since famously splitting from wife Kate in 2008 amid rumors he’d been cheating on her (they divorced in 2009) — and the couple’s ensuing custody battle over their brood — once-high-flying Jon had to move back in with his mom and scrounge for work, including a failed turn waiting tables at a TGI Fridays.

RadarOnline noted in March that Jon had even taken a shot at stripping!

Although he didn’t strip down to blue tights before rescuing his neighbor and her appreciative pups, he did get to play Superman for a day.