Jennifer Garner is being set up on dates by Chelsea Handler — as her revenge on Jennifer Aniston! [RADAR Online]

Is Kylie Jenner admitting to a boob job with these nude photos? [STAR Magazine]

Why Jessica Simpson is ready to leave Hollywood behind! [OK! Magazine]

The Muppets Studio says their Kermit the Frog puppeteer was fired for ‘unacceptable” conduct! [US Weekly]