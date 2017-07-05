Jennifer Aniston Gives Chelsea Handler The Heave-Ho

Jennifer Aniston has taken boozy loudmouth Chelsea Handler off her “Friends” list!

The vulgar “Chelsea Lately” star has also been dropped by her powerful Hollywood publicist, Stephen Huvane, whose No. 1 client happens to be — you guessed it — Jennifer!

Stephen, considered one of Tinseltown’s top celebrity mouthpieces, repped the potty-mouthed blond comic for years.

Jennifer Aniston: Mom’s Revenge From Beyond The Grave

But according to an A-list snitch, “Stephen dumped Chelsea after she had a huge blowup with Jennifer — one of his very top-priority clients. He’s no longer representing Chelsea.”

Chelsea, 42, had been one of the exclusive guests at Jen’s August 2015 wedding to Justin Theroux.

Jennifer Aniston Steps Out As Brangelina Crashes!

But in a recent interview, Chelsea blabbed, “If you lie to me or you lie about me, I can’t take that.… I’m a really good friend and I expect the same in return.”

She also revealed she had been partying with new BFFs Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell! Apparently, Jen made it clear that it was an “it’s me or her” type of situation — and what Jen wants, Jen gets!