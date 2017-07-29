Janet Jackson’s Baby Makes Broadway Debut

Janet Jackson took her 6-month-old son on his first American escapade as the pair landed in New York — and chubby-cheeked Eissa might just be the world’s cutest jet-setter!

The tot, whose father is Qatari billionaire Wissam Al Mana, was born in London in January, but the new family wasn’t together for long.

Janet Jackson’s Secret Muslim Life

The 51-year-old “Control” singer split from her hubby of four years mere months after Eissa’s debut.

While Janet has her own $175 million fortune, she may receive as much as $200 million in her divorce from the 42-year-old businessman — as her alleged prenup called for her $100 million settlement to double if she had a child.