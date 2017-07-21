Elvis Presley Nightmare: Toxic Horror At Graceland

Elvis Presley fans were all shook up by news of a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in a hotel located at Graceland, the former home and final resting place of “The King” — which is visited by more than 600,000 people a year!

After three guests were stricken with the deadly illness, which causes coughing, high fever and headaches, health department officials temporarily closed the pool and hot tub at The Guest House at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. The hotel management says they are fully cooperating with authorities.

Legionnaires’ disease is a rare type of pneumonia that develops when people inhale vapor from water contaminated with bacteria — but experts shockingly say there’s been a 450 percent increase in cases over the last two decades!