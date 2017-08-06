HIV-Positive Charlie Sheen Goes Nuts With Vegan Diet

Charlie Sheen has turned over a new leaf — he’s gone vegan!

According to insiders, the 51-year-old actor has ditched meat and dairy from his diet — and wakes up early for workouts that include yoga and swimming.

The HIV-positive party machine has supposedly swapped cocktails for coconut water coffee — and claims he’s given up hard drugs.

Sources said the fallen “Two and a Half Men” star’s new girlfriend, 26-year-old Julia Stambler, has inspired the health kick.