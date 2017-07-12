Bill O’Reilly: Comeback Blown By ‘Sleaze Factor’

Sex fiend Bill O’Reilly’s hopes for a media comeback were dashed when One America News Network rescinded its job offer to the disgraced FOX News personality!

While the official word is that O’Reilly and his agent were taking too long to make a decision, insiders are wondering if his poisonous rep was too much for network brass to handle!

The former host of “The O’Reilly Factor” had been given a standing offer to join the channel since being ousted from FOX after an avalanche of sexual harassment accusations — but CEO Robert Herring abruptly yanked the invitation.

“We are pulling offer to @billoreilly, it could have paid him more than he made at FOX,” he posted on Twitter. “We wish him luck.”

“O’Reilly is a huge name, so it makes sense they jumped to make a deal, but by not signing a contract right away, he gave OAN time to think,” notes one media source.

“That delay couldn’t have been good for O’Reilly. The public has really turned against him and OAN must have picked up on that.”

“O’Reilly comes with a lot of baggage,” adds another mole, “and with OAN trying to take on FOX, they don’t need that kind of negativity bringing them down.”