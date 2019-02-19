Selena Gomez Makes Health Top Priority After Lupus

In 2013, Selena Gomez cancelled the last two legs of her “Stars Dance Tour” saying she had been experiencing unexplained, debilitating pain. The symptoms caused her to undergo a series of tests, and the formerly-healthy beauty was soon diagnosed with lupus.

From then on, the Disney-actress-turned-pop-singer began to suffer from a series of scary crises. As side effects to her disorder, she developed anxiety and depression. After undergoing chemotherapy, she had an emergency kidney transplant, which was made possible by best friend and fellow actress Francia Rasia, who was her donor. Though it all seemed to go well, Gomez, 26, continued to suffer from anxiety, and recently entered rehab for mental health issues.

Though in her early Hollywood days she was often spotted partying hard with on-and-off boyfriend Justin Bieber, she is now single and focusing solely on her health, something which radio host Kellie Rasberry claims is her greatest priority.

“Rumors were flying everywhere but about a week later this website called Popdust reported that the reason Selena cancelled the rest of her tour was because she was suffering from lupus,” says Rasberry, recalling the 2013 reports. “Now, this was the first time that any of us had heard that.”

One minute, Gomez was onstage on her fabulous international tour, and the next minute she was preparing for chemotherapy.

Stunned and confused by her disappearance, fans began to speculate that the “Back To You” singer was dealing with alcohol and drug problems — but they were wrong.

“One thing you can say about Selena is she always made it a priority to get the best care for herself. She did not have a drug or alcohol problem like so many other young stars her age, on the contrary. Her health and wellbeing are top priorities for her,” says Rasberry.

Selena Gomez: The Price of Fame airs Sunday, February 24 at 9 ET / PT on REELZ.