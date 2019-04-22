Jenna Bush Hager Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

That’s some hoppy news! Jenna Bush Hager revealed on the TODAY show on Monday, April 22, that she is pregnant with her third child, a boy, with husband Henry Hager.

The big reveal came while the TODAY anchors were discussing sweet Easter moments they shared with their families.

Hager, the younger twin daughter of former president George W. Bush, explained that her 6- and 3-year-old daughters, Mila and Poppy, had an extra sweet surprise this year.

“Yes, I’m pregnant!” she confirmed when anchor Craig Melvin suspiciously asked, “What are we doing here? Another?!”

The 37-year-old, who recently joined the TODAY show’s fourth hour as co-host after Kathie Lee Gifford’s exit, explained why she’s sharing the news now. “I’m only telling because Mila and Poppy found out yesterday in their Easter baskets,” Hager said. “They told the man behind me on the airplane. They told people at the church. So, yeah.”

Hager also exclaimed, “I’m very pregnant,” later adding in the fourth hour that she’s five and a half months into her pregnancy. “We weren’t really trying to get pregnant. We had some fertility issues with Poppy. It’s a bit of a shock, but it’s such great news!”

The latest baby news comes less than a week after fellow fourth-hour anchor Hoda Kotb revealed she had secretly adopted a second daughter with longtime boyfriend Joel Schiffman.

“It’s a girl!” the 54-year-old exclaimed to her colleagues during a call into the show on April 16 to discuss adopting baby girl Hope. “To get the call is mind-blowing. You can’t believe someone is saying, ‘Come and get here. She’s here.’ It’s amazing.”