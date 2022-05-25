Girl-crazy Bill Gates Hedges his Bets!

Blathering Bill Gates sort of admits his horndog ways helped explode his 27-year marriage to long-suffering wife Melinda, but is refusing to be backed into a corner!

When Today anchor Savannah Guthrie asked the 66-year-old Microsoft co-founder about reports of flagrant cheating, Gates hemmed and hawed, giving himself wiggle room — even though the company’s board of directors probed a claim he’d had an affair with an employee while married.

“I certainly made mistakes and I take responsibility,” said the tongue-tied tycoon without elaborating. “I don’t think delving into the particulars at this point is constructive, but yes, I caused pain, and I feel terrible about that.”

While Bill cowered behind his word salad, Melinda, 57, has been blunt about crying “a lot of tears for many days” over allegations he had affairs.

“How can I get up? How am I going to move forward?” Melinda says she asked herself at her lowest point.

When asked in an interview whether Gates pursued multiple affairs during their marriage, Melinda responded: “Those are questions Bill needs to answer.”

The couple announced their shocking split in May 2021. By August they’d finalized one of the largest divorce settlements in history — where they divvied up approximately $131 billion!

While admitting to “causing a lot of pain to my family,” Bill added: “I feel good that all of us are moving forward now!”