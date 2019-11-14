‘Royals Monthly’ Magazine Provides Insight Into Royal Families Around the World: Duchess Meghan’s Rocky Road, Eligible Bachelors, Fashion and More

Royals Monthly is here! The new magazine will give royal fans an in-depth, glossy look inside the privileged lives of royal families around the world. From fashion, beauty and travel to the latest crown controversies, unforgettable personalities and forgotten history, this monthly magazine captures all things royal in exciting features and stunning photos.

The debut issue, which is on newsstands now, goes deep into Duchess Meghan’s battle with the British press. The former Suits star, 38, and husband Prince Harry filed legal action last month after accusing the overseas tabloids of “bullying” Meghan.

“It’s an accumulation, and Harry refuses to sit and do nothing as the British press scrutinizes Meghan and invades her privacy,” a source previously explained to Us Weekly. “Meghan comes across as a strong woman, but she’s been deeply affected by the negative stories about her.”

The magazine further explores Meghan’s role in the British royal family, which has been rocky ever since she married Harry, 35, in May 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are parents of son Archie, 6 months, made headlines on Wednesday, November 13, after the palace confirmed that they are skipping Christmas with Queen Elizabeth II.

The first issue also provides new insight into Princess Diana’s death, Prince Andrew’s shady connections and the most eligible royal bachelors.

Royals Monthly is on newsstands now.