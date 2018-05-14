Melania Trump In Hospital After Surgery

Melania Trump is recovering from surgery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C. — after treatment for a kidney condition!

“This morning,” said a White House statement, “First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition.

“The procedure was successful, and there were no complications.”

The 48-year-old entrepreneur was taken to the hospital on the morning of May 14. It’s the first time that a First Lady has undergone surgery since Nancy Reagan’s mastectomy in 1987.

The statement added that the wife of President Donald Trump would “likely remain” at Walter Reed “for the duration of the week” — adding: “The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.”