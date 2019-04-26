Wendy Williams Steps out With Bodyguard After Banning Kevin Hunter From Show

Single and thriving! Just days after Wendy Williams kicked her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, out of their home and off The Wendy Williams Show, the troubled TV personality was spotted out and about in NYC with her bodyguard.
The 54-year-old looked surprisingly happy leaving the set of her talk show on Wednesday, April 24, in black leggings, a green army jacket adorned with vibrant patches, and a yellow purse. Click through the gallery above to see the shocking new photos of Wendy!
It was previously reported by ET on April 16 that Kevin was axed from his estranged wife's eponymous show. Just a few days before that on April 12, Wendy filed the 46-year-old divorce papers.
“Twenty-eight years ago, I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world,” Hunter said his statement after the news of their split broke. “I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally.”
He also addressed the popular allegations that he recently had a love child with his mistress Sharina Hudson.
“I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans,” he said.
He added, “I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs. No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine.”
Wendy — who recently revealed she's been living in a sober house for her addiction issues — isn't shaken by the duo's messy split.
“Wendy isn’t fazed by any of it, and is continuing to do what is necessary to save herself,” a source told Radar Online
. “She thinks he is grasping at straws at this point, because she is his meal ticket!”
