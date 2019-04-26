Wendy Williams Steps out With Bodyguard After Banning Kevin Hunter From Show

Single and thriving! Just days after Wendy Williams kicked her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, out of their home and off The Wendy Williams Show, the troubled TV personality was spotted out and about in NYC with her bodyguard.

The 54-year-old looked surprisingly happy leaving the set of her talk show on Wednesday, April 24, in black leggings, a green army jacket adorned with vibrant patches, and a yellow purse. Click through the gallery above to see the shocking new photos of Wendy!