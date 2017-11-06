Killer Atheist — Secrets Of Texas Terrorist’s Attack

The maniac who gunned down 26 worshippers in a small Texas church was an outspoken atheist — taken down by armed locals after the worst mass church shooting in American history! Photo credit: Getty/Files

Acquaintances of psycho killer Devin Patrick Kelley were quick to explain the motives behind the 26-year-old's terrorist attack on the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. “He was weird,” wrote on Facebook friend, “but never that damn weird, always posting his atheist sh*t."

Former classmate Nina Rosa Nava wrote: “He was always talking about how people who believe in God were stupid and trying to preach his atheism.” Kelley's former classmate Patrick Boyce told the Daily Mail: “'He was the first atheist I met. He went Air Force after high school, got discharged but I don't know why.” Photo credit: Getty/Files

A spokeswoman from the US Air Force later confirmed that Kelley had received a bad conduct discharge after allegedly assaulting his spouse and child, according to an Air Force spokeswoman. He had also been sentenced to 12 months’ confinement after a 2012 court martial on the same claims. Photo credit: Getty Images

The small church provided no protection for Kelley's innocent victims as he entered the church with a Ruger AR-15 rifle at 11:20 a.m. local time. (As seen here, he'd earlier shown off his firearm in a Facebook post.) "You've got your pews on either side," said Wilson County Sheriff Joe D. Tackitt Jr. "He just walked down the center aisle, turned around, and — my understanding was ±shooting on his way back out."

Sheriff Tackit added that there was "no way" for the 26 victims to escape — with one 5-year-old still fighting for his life after seeing his mothers and sisters gunned down in the massacre. Local residents Stephen Willeford and Johnnie Langendorff are being credited with putting an end to the deadly rampage, beginning with Willeford rushing to respond to the gunfire. Photo credit: Getty Images

Willeford ran to the church armed with a rifle, and the plumber reportedly wounded the maniac by shooting between openings in Kelley's body armor. Kelley had taken a hostage while driving off, and Willeford was joined by Langendorff in pursuing the killer — who eventually drove off the road, with authorities believing Willeford's first shot had proven fatal. Photo credit: Getty Images