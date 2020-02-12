Tough Times For Teri Garr!

Tootsie star Teri Garr is looking more frighteningly frail than ever!
Garr, who is battling multiple sclerosis, relies on a cane and a wheelchair to get around, sources said
Click the gallery above to get all the details
1 of 5
The ailing actress, 75, who has been bravely battling multiple sclerosis
and a host of other health issues for 20 years, was spotted in a wheelchair looking slumped and downbeat as she was leaving an office building in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.
Photo credit: NatENQ Files
2 of 5
Last December, Teri was hospitalized for severe dehydration.
Photo credit: NatENQ Files
3 of 5
In 2006, she suffered a life-threatening ruptured brain aneurysm
that left her in a coma for weeks, and was forced to undergo extensive therapy to regain her speech and motor skills.
Photo credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
4 of 5
The once-bubbly beauty, who said she first started noticing MS symptoms while filming “Tootsie” in 1982, retired from acting in 2011 and is rarely seen in public.
Photo credit: Globe Photos/Mediapunch/Shutterstock
5 of 5
While she can reportedly still muster the strength
to walk for short periods of time every now and then, it’s believed she most often relies on a cane or wheelchair.
Photo credit: NatENQ Files
The ailing actress, 75, who has been bravely battling multiple sclerosis
and a host of other health issues for 20 years, was spotted in a wheelchair looking slumped and downbeat as she was leaving an office building in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.
Photo credit: NatENQ Files
Last December, Teri was hospitalized for severe dehydration.
Photo credit: NatENQ Files
In 2006, she suffered a life-threatening ruptured brain aneurysm
that left her in a coma for weeks, and was forced to undergo extensive therapy to regain her speech and motor skills.
Photo credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
The once-bubbly beauty, who said she first started noticing MS symptoms while filming “Tootsie” in 1982, retired from acting in 2011 and is rarely seen in public.
Photo credit: Globe Photos/Mediapunch/Shutterstock
While she can reportedly still muster the strength
to walk for short periods of time every now and then, it’s believed she most often relies on a cane or wheelchair.
Photo credit: NatENQ Files