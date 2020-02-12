Close search popup button
Tough Times For Teri Garr - Tootsie Star Can Barely Walk!
Exclusive Photos!

Tough Times For Teri Garr!

The ailing "Tootsie" star can barely walk!

By
Tough Times For Teri Garr - Tootsie Star Can Barely Walk!
View gallery 5
NatENQ Files; Shutterstock (2)

Tootsie star Teri Garr is looking more frighteningly frail than ever!

Garr, who is battling multiple sclerosis, relies on a cane and a wheelchair to get around, sources said

Click the gallery above to get all the details

 

 

Tough Times For Teri Garr!
1 of 5
Close gallery
The ailing actress, 75, who has been bravely battling multiple sclerosis and a host of other health issues for 20 years, was spotted in a wheelchair looking slumped and downbeat as she was leaving an office building in Los Angeles on Jan. 29.

Photo credit: NatENQ Files

Last December, Teri was hospitalized for severe dehydration.

Photo credit: NatENQ Files

In 2006, she suffered a life-threatening ruptured brain aneurysm that left her in a coma for weeks, and was forced to undergo extensive therapy to regain her speech and motor skills.

Photo credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

The once-bubbly beauty, who said she first started noticing MS symptoms while filming “Tootsie” in 1982, retired from acting in 2011 and is rarely seen in public.

Photo credit: Globe Photos/Mediapunch/Shutterstock

While she can reportedly still muster the strength to walk for short periods of time every now and then, it’s believed she most often relies on a cane or wheelchair.

Photo credit: NatENQ Files

Comments