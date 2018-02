Susan Richardson died on a Pennsylvania operating table during touch-and-go emergency The National ENQUIRER! died on a Pennsylvania operating table during touch-and-go emergency open-heart surgery — but lived to tell the tale to a source for Photo credit: Getty/NatENQ

“I’m grateful to be alive,” the plucky "Eight Is Enough" star admitted. “It's a miracle doctors brought me back!” Susan went into Pennsylvania’s Brandywine Hospital in January, to have a stent replaced in a coronary artery, but docs found all four chambers in her ticker were about to fail. Photo credit: Getty Images

She needed the risky quadruple bypass operation to live — but briefly went to the other side while on the operating table, a pal revealed. “The doctors pulled her back from the brink of death,” said the friend, and noted Susan “had to be placed on ventilator” to breathe afterward. Photo credit: Getty Images

But Susan still wasn’t out of the woods. Two days after being sent home to the rundown Coatesville, Pa., trailer park where she struggles to get by , she was rushed back to the hospital on Feb. 1. A blood clot had formed in her left arm — and swelled to the size of a tennis ball! Photo credit: Getty Images

“I didn’t want to go through this again!” Susan recalled. She also suffers from diabetes and has lost many teeth due to cardioesophageal achalasia, a digestive disorder that prevents her from eating and keeping food down. Photo credit: Getty Images

She takes nourishment through a feeding tube, and narrowly avoided death last July when the tube burst ! This time, Brandywine Docs operated and the friend said, “she has a big scar running up her arm — to match the one on her chest!” Photo credit: Getty Images

Willie Aames, Grant Goodeve (right) and Connie Needham (left)— who portrayed her siblings on the heartwarming hit — encouraged her to persevere. Following her death-cheating dramas, Susan was overwhelmed with well wishes from her "Eight Is Enough" castmates.(right) and(left)— who portrayed her siblings on the heartwarming hit — encouraged her to persevere. Photo credit: Getty Images