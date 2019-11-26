Reese Witherspoon Family Tragedy!

Reese Witherspoon‘s stepsister is fighting for justice after her son-in-law was killed by cops!
The star’s sibling, Nashville real estate broker Marcie Sweet, had her world turned upside down in January 2016 when her daughter’s husband, Daniel Shaver,was shot at a hotel in Mesa, Ariz.
Police had responded to a report that a rifle was pointing from the window of Daniel’s hotel room.
The weapon was actually a pellet gun that Daniel (with arms raised and inset), a 26-year-old pest control worker who was in town on business, had bought to exterminate birds.
Photo credit: Mesa Police Department; Facebook
Officer Philip Brailsford
was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. He was found not guilty after a six-week trial.
Photo credit: Mesa Police Department
But prosecutors insist the shooting of Daniel (seen here in the crime scene photo) was unjustified, and the Department of Justice has reopened the case.
Photo credit: Mesa Police Department
Daniel’s widow, Laney Sweet, and his parents have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Mesa police department, seeking damages of $100 million!
Photo credit: Facebook
It’s believed Oscar winner Reese, 43, is estranged from her stepsister, 47 (left in 1999), who was born before their father, John, met Reese’s mom, Betty.
Photo credit: AMI
