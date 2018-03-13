Close search popup button
Trump Twitters To Secretary Of State Tillerson: ‘You’re Fired’

By
Trump Twitters To Secretary Of State Tillerson: 'You're Fired'
President Trump has fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in a shocking White House shakeup — as the Commander in Chief replaces the former Exxon Mobil executive with CIA Director Mike Pompeo!

Tensions had been high between Trump and Tillerson since Oct. 2017 — when the President said that his Secretary of State was "wasting his time" in negotiations with North Korea. Instead, declared the President: "Save your energy, Rex, we'll do what has to be done!" Just five months later, Trump himself announced that dictator Kim Jong-un had agreed to meet for disarmament talks!

Trump confirmed the changes via Twitter, saying: "Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service." He also assured that Pompeo will do a "fantastic job" — and revealed that Gina Haspel will "become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen."

