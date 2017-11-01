NYC Terror Attack — Heartbreaking Video Of ISIS Aftermath

An ISIS fanatic's terrorist attack on New York City left eight people dead and 15 wounded — as terrifying new info is leaked about madman Sayfullo Saipov! Photo credit: Getty/Files

The 29-year-old psycho first came to America from Uzbekistan by way of the Diversity Lottery Program — a visa problem that Donald Trump has earlier targeted as part of his immigration reform program. Intelligence reports have already established that ISIS seeks recruits from Uzbekistan, although the DLP requires that applicants have a clean criminal record.

As seen in this shocking video, Saipov left a trail of destruction on Oct. 31 as he ran down bicyclists enjoying a scenic ride along a path on Manhattan's lower West Side. Five of Saopov's victims were tourists from Argentia — and the maniac ended his rampage by driving his rented Home Depot truck into a schoolbus!

The proximity of Saipov's attack on a school would also lead to the maniac quickly being wounded by heroic NYPD cop Ryan Nash. The 28-year-old officer had been dispatched to nearby Stuyvesant High School to investigate reports of a suicidal high-school student. The young father rushed to the scene, where he wounded Sapiov as the terrorist waved a realistic-looking weapon. Photo credit: Getty/Files

Saipov was actually waving two fake guns as he left his wrecked truck and ran into the street while shouting "Allah Akbar!" The restraint shown by Officer Nash in only wounding Saipov — who had left behind letters swearing allegiance to ISIS — now allows authorities to question the killer about terrorist ties. Photo credit: Getty Images