Heartbreak & Horror On The Racetrack!

After NASCAR ace Ryan Newman’s spectacular crash at the Daytona 500, insiders said pals hope his brush with death will help mend his broken marriage!
Ryan and wife Krissie announced their split four days before the Feb. 17 race and just weeks after marking their 16th wedding anniversary.
“Krissie has always been a familiar sight around the track,” a source told The National ENQUIRER.
“Ryan’s heart was pretty heavy not having her there. He said it’s something he’ll just have to get used to, but you could tell going through a separation just before the biggest race of the year was weighing on him.”
Despite his marital woes, 42-year-old Ryan was having one of the best races of his career until tragedy struck on the last lap.
His car was bumped from behind, sending it flying into the air.
It landed on its roof, then was struck by another car and burst into flames.
Emergency workers cut Ryan from the smoking wreck as horrified fans watched.
Miraculously, he walked out of the hospital just two days later, holding hands with the couple’s daughters, Brooklyn, 9, and Ashlyn, 7.
Krissie posted a video of the touching moment on Instagram — and Ryan’s terrifying accident may actually have a silver lining, according to insiders.
Nobody would be surprised if Ryan retired to spend more time with his family, and maybe this was just what he and Krissie need to complete their love story,” said a source. “I know Ryan’s fans would love to see them back together.”
