Heartbreak & Horror On The Racetrack!

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

After NASCAR ace Ryan Newman’s spectacular crash at the Daytona 500, insiders said pals hope his brush with death will help mend his broken marriage!

Ryan and wife Krissie announced their split four days before the Feb. 17 race and just weeks after marking their 16th wedding anniversary.

Jeff Gordon Crosses The Finish Line … For Good!

“Krissie has always been a familiar sight around the track,” a source told The National ENQUIRER.

“Ryan’s heart was pretty heavy not having her there. He said it’s something he’ll just have to get used to, but you could tell going through a separation just before the biggest race of the year was weighing on him.”