Mile High Club! Jeff Bezos And Mistress Lauren Sanchez Cozy Up During Romantic Chopper Ride

The couple has joined the Mile High Club!

By
Billionaire love cheat Jeff Bezos and “other woman” Lauren Sanchez have a thing for heights. The National ENQUIRER previously broke the news of their steamy affair on January 9, and now, shocking photos of the two getting cozy during a secret chopper ride have surfaced. Click through our gallery above for the exclusive photos of the couple. 

As well as exposing their steamy mile-high trysts aboard his $65 million Gulfstream jet, our reporters tracked the lovebirds enjoying a secret date on her personal helicopter.

Sanchez keeps the helicopter at Santa Monica Airport, close to the $4.3 million home the couple used as their own personal love shack.

Our source revealed: “Jeff has always wanted to be a pilot and Lauren’s very experienced. They take lessons together and use it to skip the traffic in L.A.”

On Oct. 30 last year, reporters from The National ENQUIRER caught them doing more than just dodging the traffic on the Santa Monica Freeway.

Our exclusive photographs show how after Sanchez picked up father of four Bezos from his $30 million marital home in Beverly Hills, the two headed to the airport for what was to be a romantic day out.

Neither of their families knew of their meetup, according to our insider.

From there they took her personal helicopter to the top of Malibu Canyon for a hike together.

Perhaps they were hoping that the remote location would afford them the privacy to enjoy nature in the wild without interruption.

However, as our exclusive snaps show, it seems the cheating duo couldn’t wait to hit the trails before getting their hands dirty — as they gravitate toward each other even prior to boarding the chopper.

It’s all fun and games for the frisky couple — Bezos didn’t even bother to remove his wedding ring for the occasion — but following these revelations, they may soon find their wings clipped.

