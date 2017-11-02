Megyn Kelly — Mean Girl Unmasked

Danielle Crossley told In a world exclusive interview,told The National ENQUIRER she has “known [Megyn] since she was 16 years old,” and “I always saw more good in her than bad, but she’s a sellout now — and at what cost?” Photo credit: Files

The explosive remarks came on the heels of an extraordinary segment aired on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight.” Host John Oliver flogged Megyn for a long history of racial insensitivity — as well as providing a high-profile platform for anti-gay bigots to spew their vile rage. Photo credit: Getty Images/Files

Tony Perkins, the homophobic Family Research Council head, and stating: “Gay rights are more and more protected in this country. Christian beliefs and Christian rights, not so much.” Oliver showed clips of Megyn on FOX labeling African-American men as “thugs” and angrily criticizing the “war on the religious right.” She was shown interviewing, the homophobic Family Research Council head, and stating: “Gay rights are more and more protected in this country. Christian beliefs and Christian rights, not so much.” Photo credit: Files

In the wake of the “Last Week Tonight” exposé, The ENQUIRER spoke exclusively to a stunned Danielle, who said: “If this is the real her, she’s a vile, homophobic racist sellout and a phony who sacrificed her morals for success. She’s trying to leave politics behind her, but the damage [to her career] has been done.” Photo credit: Getty Images/Files

Danielle, who transitioned after her marriage to Megyn’s big sister, Suzanne (left, with Megyn's brother, Pete), wonders "at what cost to others" did the glammed-up author of "Settle For More" achieve her goals. “Not only her sister [who struggled with petty crime and drug abuse], but her extended family and loved ones.” Photo credit: Files

Megyn was just 17 in July 1988 when she was maid of honor at her schoolteacher sister Suzanne’s wedding to Colorado-born David Crossley, a bank employee. The Crossleys had three children and moved between New York and Virginia. Photo credit: Getty Images

But Suzanne’s world was shaken in 2003, when David — who had been secretly struggling with his gender identity — informed her he “intended to ‘transition’ from male to female,” according to divorce papers Suzanne filed in Chesterfield County, Va. Photo credit: Getty Images

Taking the name Danielle, Crossley completed her transition the following year. During the divorce, Suzanne requested temporary custody of the couple’s minor children. But when the divorce was finalized, Danielle was awarded physical custody of the kids! Photo credit: Getty Images

Danielle claimed Suzanne had “abused drugs and alcohol” and “incurred debts which negatively impacted” the finances of the couple, who filed for bankruptcy in 2003. A friend said Suzanne became addicted to opioids after breaking her ankle in 2000 and her troubles only grew, including two arrests for shoplifting Photo credit: Files