Meghan Markle’s New Sex and Drug Shame

Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, has been humiliated by her nephew Thomas Dooley, who heaped fresh shame on the Duchess of Sussex’s family with what cops called a drug and sex-fueled rampage in L.A.
Thomas was arrested Sept. 26 after a mad bender in Hollywood, thought to be prompted by a breakup with his husband, Ronnie, and ending with him behind bars!
Cops caught Thomas, 28, running through Hollywood with a towel wrapped around his waist. They described him as appearing high on drugs and charged him with resisting arrest after an officer was hurt bringing him in.
Now The National ENQUIRER can report Thomas’ wild week appears to have been filled with drugs and sex toys!
Thomas took charge of a private rental of a Lexus GS 350 sports car — and the owner is furious with him after it was left illegally parked outside the hotel close to where Thomas was arrested, then impounded after he was thrown in jail.
“He disappeared and I had to hire a private detective to find the car,” the owner exclusively told The ENQUIRER. “When I did get it back, the thing was a complete mess! There was a huge black penis-shaped sex toy on the floor, and another in the same bag as a toothbrush.
The whole car stunk of weed and there was a pipe that had some sort of black residue on it — I don’t know if it was crack or crystal meth or something else, but it smelled bad. The car was a wreck. He’d taken it off-road somewhere and there was vomit out of one window!”
The whole car stunk of weed and there was a pipe that had some sort of black residue on it — I don’t know if it was crack or crystal meth or something else, but it smelled bad. The car was a wreck. He’d taken it off-road somewhere and there was vomit out of one window!” There’s no proof that Thomas owned or used the material found in the car, but he was the only one to rent the vehicle and was in possession of it until his arrest, according to the irate owner.
Thomas isn’t the only Markle to tarnish the family name. In January his dad, Thomas Markle Jr., was busted while driving “visibly intoxicated” in Grants Pass, Ore., where cops said his blood alcohol content was 0.11. He was sentenced to a diversion program. He’s previously been arrested after allegedly threatening his girlfriend with a gun.
Thomas’s brother Tyler — in L.A. at the time of the arrest — was caught trying to carry a large knife into a London nightclub during Meghan and Harry’s wedding in 2018. He later escaped charges.
Since his release from prison, Thomas has gone off the grid. Husband Ronnie said he “didn’t know how to contact him.” Calls to his mother and brother were not returned.
